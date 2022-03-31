Mio Russo Sicilian Bar + Table brings New York and Detroit style pizzas to Bettendorf

A new restaurant is bringing pizza pairings with all kinds of options and a relaxed atmosphere to Bettendorf.

Mio Russo Sicilian Bar + Table, located at 2561 53rd Ave., Bettendorf opened March 16 next to Coffee Apothecary, another recently opened food establishment. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

People have already been flocking in, said Social Media and Branding Director Bailey Thompson.

"There's been a lot of word of mouth in the restaurant crowd, that everyone's excited to stop by," Thompson said.

What makes Mio Russo stand out is its pizza menu, which is unique to the area, Thompson said.

The restaurant offers all its pizzas in both New York style, with its stretched-out, thin crust, and Detroit style, which features a very thick, square crust, with cheese that goes right to the edge. Mio Russo also serves an array of sandwiches, baked pastas and other food, all made fresh.

Customers are able to watch cooks stretch the dough in the kitchen, Thompson said. One of her favorite things on the menu is the Italian beef pizza.

Those who have stopped by since the restaurant's opening have also enjoyed the casual atmosphere, Thompson said. As Mio Russo is currently only open over mid-day, people can come in, relax with some pizza and a drink, then head back out again.

Mio Russo owner Michael DeWitte's mother's maiden name is Russo, and his family used to own restaurants in the Cedar Rapids area called Russo's, hence the name. DeWitte also owns Foundry Food + Tap.

"His concept is just bringing a different style of pizza and Italian cuisine to the Quad Cities," Thompson said.

