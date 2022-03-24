Mississippi River Distilling Co. expands operations to downtown Davenport

Quad-Cities residents will get to enjoy cocktails from the Mississippi River Distilling Co. a little closer to home starting this summer.

The distillery announced Wednesday it will open a second cocktail house and production facility at 318 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Owner Ryan Burchett said they bought the unit from Artisan Grain Distillery, which has closed and stopped production.

The space has multiple benefits, Burchett said, including the equipment already installed by Artisan Grain Distillery and plenty of space for production. Additionally, the distillery's spot in downtown Davenport has both the owner and customers excited.

Burchett said the distillery has plenty of customers who like spending time at the LeClaire cocktail house but are prevented from stopping by very often by a long commute. Opening in Davenport will offer those living a ways from LeClaire a chance to sip a Mississippi River Distilling Co. cocktail without worrying about making a lengthy trip home.

"We think it'll be a great opportunity for people to enjoy us a little closer to home," Burchett said.

Construction has already begun in the back of the building, an industrial space that will serve as a bottling facility and loading area. If all goes well, Burchett said the cocktail house should open for business in early June, if not sooner. It all depends on if materials are available.

The distillery is already hiring for the new location, Burchett said, so the new staff can be trained in LeClaire ahead of the Davenport opening.

Behind the bar will be a bottling facility. Currently, Mississippi River Distilling Co. products are bottled by hand, but once the facility is ready the bottling will be handled by machines, Burchett said.

"Our volume has reached a stage to where it didn't make sense to bottle (products) by hand," Burchett said.

Adding a production space to the LeClaire location would have made things very tight, Burchett said, so another facility was necessary. After Iowa Law changed last year to allow distilleries to sell from two locations, the distillery owners began looking for a space to expand, and found Artisan Grains Distillery.

While customers will get to enjoy the same drinks at both the original and new locations, Burchett said the Davenport cocktail house will have a bit of a different atmosphere. They want to use the building's architecture and originality, like its exposed brick and original tiling, to influence the space's character.

Excitement from the Quad-Cities community has flooded the distillery's social media since its announcement Wednesday morning, Burchett said, signaling just how popular the location will be with both current and prospective customers when it opens.

"Being in Davenport connects us to the larger Quad-Cities community a lot more," Burchett said.

