Iowa Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, has been named chairman of the budget-writing House Appropriations Committee.
The appointment was announced by House Speaker-Select Pat Grassley in a news release last week.
Mohr replaces Grassley, R-New Hartford, who previously served as Appropriations chairman prior to becoming Speaker-Select.
Mohr, who was first elected in 2016, most recently served as chairman of the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriation Subcommittee, which includes budgets for the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund and the Department of Transportation.
During the 2019 session, Mohr worked to provide additional funding to expand broadband internet access to underserved areas, provide communities with funding to demolish vacant state buildings for redevelopment, and study the possibility of relocating the State Historical Museum.
“Rep. Mohr is a strong fiscal conservative with a wealth of real-world experience who will continue to bring this philosophy to the budget process," Grassley said. "As Chairman of the RIIF and Transportation budgets, he has made it a priority to keep our caucus well-informed while working closely with stakeholders to make smart investments. I am confident that he will bring his strong work ethic to this new role and be successful."
Mohr said responsible budget management will continue to be a priority for him as chairman.
“The state’s budget ought to function like that of a family or small business," he said. "They make strategic investments when they can and they don’t spend every dollar that’s available for the sake of spending it. We will continue to prioritize the taxpayers of Iowa and ensure that their hard-earned dollars are invested in the most efficient and effective way possible.”
