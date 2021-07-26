Mom’s corner: 5 Things a New Mom Cannot Live Without!

3. SwaddleMe Sleep Sacks

If you are a new parent you know how important every second of sleep is. The night we brought our baby home and put him to bed we instantly placed him in his sleep sack. This product is a more-secure, better version of a swaddle blanket. If your baby is anything like mine,they will easily break out of their infant straight jacket and flail their little arms. The Sleep Sack is secure, snug and Velcro, enhancing your baby’s sleep as they will feel protected and comforted like they were in mama’s belly! Sleep Sacks retail for $45 (3 pack).

4. Baby Bouncer

Most moms can attest that baby’s love motion. That’s why my go-to lounge-around option is the baby bouncer! When my little one is ready for a nap, needs to stay occupied or just need two-seconds to clean up a mess from earlier, I put him in the bouncer. It reclines slightly and has a vibrating attachment so it softly bounces the baby and is super soothing. Prices can vary from $30-$50.

5. Nose Frida or Nasal Aspirator

Remember the mud I talked about earlier? Yep, this product makes that reference come full-circle. The Nose Frida is a sick baby’s best friend....well not friend but it sure makes mom’s life slightly easier and offers quick relief to the little one. I won’t sugar coat it, this device is gross but it does help your babe feel better when all hope is lost. If you’re unfamiliar on how it use follow these steps: 1. Apply saline drops to the baby’s nasal passages to loosen up their congestion. 2. Put the device against the nostril, 3. Begin literally sucking the mucus out from the baby’s nasal passage through a tube and filter. I know this is absolutely disgusting but you do not ingest anything and your little one will feel much better, it’ll ease the fussiness. Isn’t that worth the slight torture on your end? The Nose Frida or other Nasal Aspirator retails for around $15.

