Mom’s corner: 5 Things a New Mom Cannot Live Without!

Motherhood is when your entire world is turned upside down, shaken, thrown in mud and then tossed in glitter. Moms, you get it. It’s a crazy, emotional, messy and beautiful all at once. But every now and again,we run across things that make our lives just a little less hectic and a little more convenient. Here are the five things I have (quickly) learned I cannot live without.
1. Hushhportable white-noise machine
This little device will make you cry tears of joy. Small, easy to use and holds a charge. Hushh white-noise machine mimics the noise babies are used to hearing in the womb and adds a sense of quick-needed comfort to a fussybaby. I also use it whenI’mjust trying to get my babe to sleep as it drowns out the noise. Also highly recommended for long car trips, don’t leave the house without it! Retail price is around$28.
2. Baby Brezza
I cannot tell you howmuch this has improved my life as a mom. As a mom who chose not to breastfeed my child, the Baby Brezza has saved me from completely sleepless nights. It saves time, forgoes the mess and makes a bottle in seven seconds. I like to call it the Keurig for babies. Here’s how it works: if you are formula feeding you have your choice of formula brand and type, load the formula into the Brezza, and then select the powder setting. Fill with water, select how many ounces and BAM a bottle made perfectly for your baby. I’m telling you, it is worth every penny. The Brezza retails for $200.
3. SwaddleMe Sleep Sacks
If you are a new parent you know how important every second of sleep is. The night we brought our baby home and put him to bed we instantly placed him in his sleep sack. This product is a more-secure, better version of a swaddle blanket. If your baby is anything like mine,they will easily break out of their infant straight jacket and flail their little arms. The Sleep Sack is secure, snug and Velcro, enhancing your baby’s sleep as they will feel protected and comforted like they were in mama’s belly! Sleep Sacks retail for $45 (3 pack).
4. Baby Bouncer
Most moms can attest that baby’s love motion. That’s why my go-to lounge-around option is the baby bouncer! When my little one is ready for a nap, needs to stay occupied or just need two-seconds to clean up a mess from earlier, I put him in the bouncer. It reclines slightly and has a vibrating attachment so it softly bounces the baby and is super soothing. Prices can vary from $30-$50.
5. Nose Frida or Nasal Aspirator
Remember the mud I talked about earlier? Yep, this product makes that reference come full-circle. The Nose Frida is a sick baby’s best friend....well not friend but it sure makes mom’s life slightly easier and offers quick relief to the little one. I won’t sugar coat it, this device is gross but it does help your babe feel better when all hope is lost. If you’re unfamiliar on how it use follow these steps: 1. Apply saline drops to the baby’s nasal passages to loosen up their congestion. 2. Put the device against the nostril, 3. Begin literally sucking the mucus out from the baby’s nasal passage through a tube and filter. I know this is absolutely disgusting but you do not ingest anything and your little one will feel much better, it’ll ease the fussiness. Isn’t that worth the slight torture on your end? The Nose Frida or other Nasal Aspirator retails for around $15.