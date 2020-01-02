Moving day: Mark Twain students help move in school
0 comments

Moving day: Mark Twain students help move in school

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The students of Mark Twain Elementary School lent a helping hand last month by moving their classroom supplies as they toured their newly constructed school. 

Just before Christmas break, the school's students carried school materials from their temporary campus to the new $16.5 million, 65,000-square-foot school on Lincoln Road. 

Construction work began in October 2018 on the new school, which replaces the 63-year-old former Mark Twain.

During construction, students have been divided between two campuses. The youngest have been at the south campus in the former Thomas Jefferson Elementary and the oldest have been at Mark Twain North in a renovated portion of Ross College.

Here are some scenes from moving day:  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News