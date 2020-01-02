Moving day: Mark Twain students help move in school

Mark Twain Elementary School students board the bus after touring the new building with their teachers on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Carrying his school supplies on Dec. 19, 2019, Mark Twain Elementary School second-grader Jovan Banks was the first in the new Bettendorf school on Lincoln Road.
Mark Twain Elementary School first-grade teacher Lori Shepard, right, had her students point out different things in the gymnasium as they toured the newly built school on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Students in Lauren Showers second-grade class put away their supplies at the new Mark Twain school.
Mark Twain Elementary School second-grade students carry their personal supplies and tour their new building with teachers before classes got out for the holiday break.
Workers were moving boxes of classroom items into the gymnasium at the new Mark Twain Elementary School building as students helped bring along their supplies on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Mark Twain Elementary School first-graders wait in line to tour their new building with their teachers.
Mark Twain Elementary School second-grade students listen to their teacher Mary Wendel on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, during a tour of the new school on Lincoln Road in Bettendorf.
Mark Twain Elementary School students get their first look at their new school building on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Mark Twain Elementary School students arrive at their new school Thursday, December 19, 2019, for a school tour.
Mark Twain Elementary School second-grade teacher Mary Wendel tours the lunchroom/kitchen area in the new Bettendorf school on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
The students of Mark Twain Elementary School lent a helping hand last month by moving their classroom supplies as they toured their newly constructed school.
Just before Christmas break, the school's students carried school materials from their temporary campus to the new $16.5 million, 65,000-square-foot school on Lincoln Road.
Construction work began in October 2018 on the new school, which replaces the 63-year-old former Mark Twain.
During construction, students have been divided between two campuses. The youngest have been at the south campus in the former Thomas Jefferson Elementary and the oldest have been at Mark Twain North in a renovated portion of Ross College.
Here are some scenes from moving day:
