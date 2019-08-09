Before the school year starts, all the districts in the Quad-Cities will see some administrative changes. In Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, though, it's mostly familiar faces.
Brian Strusz, the new Pleasant Valley Community Schools superintendent, has been in the district for 23 years as a teacher, coach and, most recently, assistant superintendent. Former Superintendent Jim Spelhaug has retired after 16 years in the position.
The high school principal, Mike Zimmer, was pulled up by Strusz to take over as assistant superintendent and director of secondary education. The new high school principal is Darren Erickson, who has been associate principal since 2011.
In Bettendorf, the merging of Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools isn't quite complete yet. Students in the new Mark Twain Elementary will still be split between two campuses by age while construction finishes. The younger students will be attend the Jefferson campus, and the older students will be housed temporarily at Ross College in east Bettendorf.
To help Mark Twain Principal Caroline Olson manage two campuses, the high school associate principals will be assisting.
In the central administrative office, David Hlas recently replaced Kay Ingham as director of special services. He last served as the principal of Neil Armstrong Elementary, and is being replaced by Jayme Olson, the former associate principal at Bettendorf Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.