New Bettendorf pocket park one of more to come, advocates say

As the new I-74 bridge inches closer to completion, Bettendorf downtown advocates have their sights set on making the downtown more inviting to new businesses and visitors.

Part of that strategy is set to fully open later this summer -- a 50-foot by 70-foot park west of the Scuba Adventures QCA building.

It’s a concrete slab surrounded by flowering landscape, greenspace, and a self-watering flower pot. Downtown Bettendorf Organization Executive Director Ryan Jantzi said the space could host small gatherings and entertainment, and rotating food trucks.

Construction on the $1.2 billion I-74 bridge connecting Bettendorf to Moline is set to be completed by the end of 2021. The bridge’s completion, Jantzi said is key to spurring downtown Bettendorf’s development.

“Bettendorf will be the front door to Iowa,” Jantzi said.

For the pocket park, Jantzi said the park is waiting on ADA-accessible benches and a commemorative orange bench for the park’s honoree, Dale Owen.

Owen, the former Ascentra Credit Union CEO and the Downtown Bettendorf Organization’s fiscal 2021 vice chair, died in November 2020. The park will be called “Be the Light Park” in his honor.