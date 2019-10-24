At a recent gathering of international sports personnel in Barcelona, Dave Stow showed off pictures of something 4,533 miles away: the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
The new CEO of the 77-acre facility on the upper rim of Bettendorf said the complex is turning heads “literally around the planet.”
“I was showing people this property, and 100% of them were impressed,” Stow said on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at his first public appearance in the Quad-Cities.
He thinks the Bettendorf complex has a place in the worldwide sports chain.
“Maybe there’s an international weight-lifting event in Chicago, and someone wants to come out two weeks early and get acclimated,” he said. “Why not bring them here?”
The U.S. has hundreds of thousands of soccer fields, baseball diamonds and basketball courts. Part of what distinguishes facilities is quality, Stow said. The other part is services, including entertainment and nearby amenities.
“That’s what this place has,” said Stow, who has overseen some of the world's biggest sporting events including the Olympics and Super Bowls. “The Olympic training centers are just sports facilities. It’s the services that come with it for the world-class athletes.”
You have free articles remaining.
Some might balk at the idea of a team driving to eastern Iowa from Chicago or Des Moines. But Stow sees opportunity.
“Some coaches want to get their team away from everything,” Stow said. “If we have a team from Boston swing by, they might have a tournament in Chicago but want to come out four days before to prepare for it. They can come here. We have food; we have fun games, meeting rooms, a hotel in great condition; and they can get away to focus on what they’re doing.”
Stow brings 24 years of experience in sports event management having managed events at Olympic Games, Super Bowls and Paralympic Games, among others. He most recently oversaw daily operations of the 155-acre Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center outside San Diego.
Since it opened in July 2018, the TBK Bank Complex has employed more than 140 people and generated some $13 million in tourism. Area development is also booming. Next door is the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf, a natural host for teams and their families.
The sports complex also caters to Quad-Citians. Its success will depend on the leisure and recreation habits of locals, including moms and dads.
“If you bring a youth team in here, they can play basketball, then bowl between games, then go back and play basketball, then go have meals — and they never have to get in their car and leave,” Stow said. “As a parent, that’s amazing.”
Cautious not to over-promise, Stow is eager to get the sports complex on the map. “There are professional relationships I have regionally, nationally, globally. We’re going to get some traction.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.