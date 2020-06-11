New exhibit opens at Family Museum

Visitors can play customer or salesperson and explore shape, sorting, weighing and counting with fruit and vegetables.

Construction Site

Children can climb into the construction trailer and design a building, then make use of a bounty of building materials and get to work constructing different structures and using machines to move materials.

City Park

Participants can enjoy the urban green space by resting or giving a hug to a full-size Curious George and taking a picture with him. The youngest visitors will enjoy the busy wall activities for babies and toddlers.

Mini Golf

Golfers can use pipes, ramps, funnels, turntables, bumpers and force to experiment with physics and engineering while putting through three holes of mini golf.

Space Rocket

Visitors can climb into the rocket Curious George took on his space adventure and catch a glimpse of George in his space suit then take a picture from the control station and e-mail it home.

Farm