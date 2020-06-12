New exhibit opens at Family Museum

Mini Golf

Golfers can use pipes, ramps, funnels, turntables, bumpers and force to experiment with physics and engineering while putting through three holes of mini golf.

Space Rocket

Visitors can climb into the rocket Curious George took on his space adventure and catch a glimpse of George in his space suit then take a picture from the control station and e-mail it home.

Farm

Museum-goers can take a vacation to the country and visit the farm to experience cause and effect and use wind power to move yard art like whirligigs, windmills, windsocks and wind chimes. They also can build a whirligig or windsock and care for the farm animals.

Museum within the Museum

Visitors can learn new things about George by visiting the Museum within the Museum. Follow H.A. and Margret Rey's work, the escape from France to safety during World War II that saved the Curious George manuscript and Curious George throughout the years.