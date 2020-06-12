New exhibit opens at Family Museum

Let your kids be curious with Curious George and friends at the Family Museum.
"Curious George: Let's Get Curious!," runs through Sept. 13 and uses the classic H.A. and Margret Rey character to introduce topics in math, science and engineering-based adventure.
The exhibit was designed, developed and built by Minnesota Children's Museum in partnership with Universal Studios Consumer Products Group.
Exhibit features include:
Apartment Building
Participants can operate wheels to move Curious George on pulleys from window to window. They also can climb the fire escape and inside to play with color, light and shadow.
Sidewalk Produce Stand
Visitors can play customer or salesperson and explore shape, sorting, weighing and counting with fruit and vegetables.
Construction Site
Children can climb into the construction trailer and design a building, then make use of a bounty of building materials and get to work constructing different structures and using machines to move materials.
City Park
Participants can enjoy the urban green space by resting or giving a hug to a full-size Curious George and taking a picture with him. The youngest visitors will enjoy the busy wall activities for babies and toddlers.
Mini Golf
Golfers can use pipes, ramps, funnels, turntables, bumpers and force to experiment with physics and engineering while putting through three holes of mini golf.
Space Rocket
Visitors can climb into the rocket Curious George took on his space adventure and catch a glimpse of George in his space suit then take a picture from the control station and e-mail it home.
Farm
Museum-goers can take a vacation to the country and visit the farm to experience cause and effect and use wind power to move yard art like whirligigs, windmills, windsocks and wind chimes. They also can build a whirligig or windsock and care for the farm animals.
Museum within the Museum
Visitors can learn new things about George by visiting the Museum within the Museum. Follow H.A. and Margret Rey's work, the escape from France to safety during World War II that saved the Curious George manuscript and Curious George throughout the years.
The exhibit is sponsored by 3M and the Minnesota Children's Museum and locally by GreenState Credit Union, the Regional Development Authority and the Scott County Regional Authority.
On the cover: Elena McKinney, 4, of Bettendorf, hugs a Curious George statue in the “Curious George: Let's Get Curious!," exhibit.
Watch now: "Curious George: Let's Get Curious!," opening day at the Family Museum
