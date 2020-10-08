New home rises in Riverdale: Parade home is 1 of 116 sites approved for former Welch farm (copy)

Straight ahead is the living area with an 11-foot coffered ceiling and fireplace. The fireplace has a gray stone surround and wood mantel with windows on either side and above. The left wall is wired so that one could install a television anywhere, Ingleby said.

The living area opens into the kitchen with an 8-foot by 4-foot island with lipped overhang for seating, topped by pendant lights. The counter tops are white quartz, streaked with gray.

The cabinets reach to the ceiling and are made of knotty alder with a charcoal stain.

They were made by cabinet makers in southern Iowa that Ingleby found out of necessity when he learned that the business he had made arrangements with could not get the cabinets finished for 10 weeks.

"I said, 'This is a Parade home,'" Ingleby said. "So my dad and I (Realtor Mike Ingleby) drove down south for three hours" and found a cabinet maker who said he could deliver cabinets in four weeks.

Providing contrast to the charcoal cabinets is the white maple range hood and white subway tile backsplash in a pitted, matte finish. The appliances are stainless steel.