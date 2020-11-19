New independent senior community rising in Bettendorf

A new independent senior community is rising on a plot of land near Cumberland Square shopping center.
A year from now, residents will be enjoying their new homes at The Suites of Bettendorf, a Vintage Cooperative Community, free of the cares of snow removal and lawn maintenance, and enjoying the camaraderie of others who share their interests.
Construction began in July on the building that will house 62 residences of varying sizes, ranging from the 1,050-square-foot Willow model to the 1,797-square-foot Maple. Buyers can choose from a variety of the trendiest custom options for flooring, appliances, counters, cabinetry and more. Occupancy is expected in the Fall of 2021.
Marketing Coordinators Lena Cudworth and Kimberlin Richardson have a bird’s-eye view of construction from Vintage Cooperative’s fourth-floor offices and showroom in the nearby Northwest Bank Building. It’s a view they are proud to show prospective owners. Not only does it reflect construction progress, but also the nearby amenities such as shopping and recreation trails.
The community itself offers many amenities, such as a Great Room with a full kitchen that can be scheduled for parties, underground parking, a full library with double fireplace, and a fitness room. Guest suites are available for residents to book for their visitors. There will be a woodshop and garden plots, with activities planned by residents themselves, guided by their own board of directors.
“You don’t have an activities director saying this is what there is to do every day – the members decide,” Richardson said.
And based on what residents are doing at some of the other Vintage Cooperative communities throughout Iowa, that could include book clubs, bike and walking clubs, mahjong, tai-chi, coffee clubs and groups for quilters. Members will form their own landscaping committee to determine the plantings and flowers that will enhance the building. The community is pet-friendly.
Cudworth said all residents own a portion of the cooperative and the seven acres of land surrounding it. The member’s initial share price is based on the size of their home. A monthly payment includes a portion share of the master loan, property tax, reserves, insurance, all utilities except electricity, indoor and outdoor maintenance, and vacation service.
A housing manager is on site Monday through Friday during business hours, but staff are on call 24/7.
Those who have already purchased residences are now making their selections on how they want to customize their homes. A designer is available to help with choices. And the growing group of owners is already meeting to socialize over coffee and get to know each other.
Cudworth and Richardson welcome inquiries to discuss specifics and answer questions. Meetings can be held at the Vintage Cooperative offices, with all safety practices in place, or can be scheduled online. Look on the Vintage Cooperative website at www.vintagecooperatives.com or the Facebook page for details on upcoming informational meetings.
What’s New at the BBN is a column provided by the Bettendorf Business Network.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!