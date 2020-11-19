New independent senior community rising in Bettendorf

“You don’t have an activities director saying this is what there is to do every day – the members decide,” Richardson said.

And based on what residents are doing at some of the other Vintage Cooperative communities throughout Iowa, that could include book clubs, bike and walking clubs, mahjong, tai-chi, coffee clubs and groups for quilters. Members will form their own landscaping committee to determine the plantings and flowers that will enhance the building. The community is pet-friendly.

Cudworth said all residents own a portion of the cooperative and the seven acres of land surrounding it. The member’s initial share price is based on the size of their home. A monthly payment includes a portion share of the master loan, property tax, reserves, insurance, all utilities except electricity, indoor and outdoor maintenance, and vacation service.

A housing manager is on site Monday through Friday during business hours, but staff are on call 24/7.

Those who have already purchased residences are now making their selections on how they want to customize their homes. A designer is available to help with choices. And the growing group of owners is already meeting to socialize over coffee and get to know each other.