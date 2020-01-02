New Year brings a new after school program at Bettendorf library

Beginning Monday, Jan. 6, the Bettendorf Public Library will implement a teen after school program for youth in 6th through 12th grades. The program itself will run after school Monday through Thursday until 5 p.m. when school is in session.

Currently, the library has a designated teen area that houses several computers, tables and booths, and access to some board games including chess. For the after school program, that space will be expanded to include the Junior League Program Room and offer other activities.

Through funds provided by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library, the library has purchased about 20 new tabletop/board games including giant sized versions of Jenga and Connect Four that will be available for play. Also purchased were two new Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories with several games. Craft supplies will also be available for the teens to express their artistic talent. Library staff will provide other programming that might include more directed crafts and activities including STEM related activities in electronics, electric circuitry, chemistry, and physics.