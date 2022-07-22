Bettendorf to prepare presentation within 30 days for public discussion regarding Life Fitness Center

Discussion about the possibility of the YMCA taking over the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf are ongoing as residents continue to voice their support and urge city officials to look at other options for keeping the center.

City Administrator Decker Ploehn told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch Argus that a presentation is in the works for further public discussion within the next month or so. In exchange for the LFC, the Y would give the city money to go towards a new water park to replace splash landing.

At the city council meeting Tuesday, multiple individuals who utilize the fitness center spoke during public comment in support of the life fitness center, calling it a "gem" and that it would be a lost for everyone at all ages who depend on the center.

Kevin Peterson, a pickleball player at the LFC, said he has been coming to the center since the 1970s since it was the first heated and air conditioning club and that three generations of his family have depended on the center. He shared that his daughter would come to the center for tennis lessons when she was in high school and his wife uses the track for running since it has wide enough lanes where walkers will not be in the way of those running.

"To see it be sold and given to the Y I think is a shame," Peterson said. "We still need the support of the city council to make sure the that we do keep the life fitness center open."

Ross Barlow, who has been a member of the LFC and YMCA said it makes "good economic sense" to potentially sell in hopes that the YMCA would make more tennis courts but is afraid history would repeat itself. Barlow said about 10 years ago his daughter was a competitive figure skater and practiced at a skating rink in Davenport.

Barlow said the rink lost their second sheet of ice and that professional skaters who utilized the rink left and has notice a "significant decline" in figure skating for kids in the area. He noted that the LFC is the only facility with indoor tennis court in the Iowa-QC.

"There is a valid public purpose to see Bettendorf ensure that there is access to indoor tennis and pickleball throughout the winter months," Barlow said.

Residents acknowledged that the decision ultimately comes down to a financial decision but would like to see other ideas explored to keep the LFC open.