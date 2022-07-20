 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf to vacate property on Devils Glen Road, keep all easement rights

  Updated
  • 0
Bettendorf City Hall Police and Fire.

A small piece of property in Bettendorf could see a new development come to life as the city moves forward with plans to sell unused land. 

Bettendorf City Council voted to vacate and sell unused city land to the  developers of a proposed housing complex located at 1200 Devils Glen Road at the site of the proposed Devils Bluff subdivision. 

The area was rezoned as a medium density multi-family district at the June 21 council meeting to fit the proposed Devils Bluff subdivision. David Kempen, the prospective buyer, submitted the final plat of Devils Bluff subdivision and requested the city-owned property that contains an interceptor sewer easement be vacated and conveyed to the owner of the subdivision. 

Community Development Director Mark Hunt said the property is about a third of an acre and, to facilitate development, the city should sell the unused property since there are no city facilities located there. 

"Honestly, it's doing nothing for the city besides requiring our maintenance," Hunt said. 

A few of the alderman noted a connection to the bike path goes over that piece of property for trail access along with a few other easements and raised concern over whether they would still be accessible to the city. 

City Attorney Chris Curran said the city would retain all easement rights. Curran noted the agreement would include access to the sewer easement and indicate that no trees be taken down and that green space be included in the subdivision development. 

"It really is maintaining the status quo," Curran said. "It gets rid of the city's other property interests, but we will retain everything that is there."  

Before work can begin, the planning and zoning commission needs to give final approval on the development plans before it heads to the council for a final vote. The commission will have a public hearing on the final development plans Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. 

