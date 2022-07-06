Dolan Homes issued citation for violating city ordinance

Following a mudslide that left residents of The Manor with soaked carpets and mud-caked sidewalks, Dolan Homes was issued a $500 citation for violating Bettendorf's erosion and sediment control ordinance.

City Engineer Brent Morlok confirmed at Tuesday's council meeting that they issued Dolan Homes a citation for violating the Construction Site Erosion and Sediment Control Ordinance.

Morlok said the construction crew on Friday placed two large straw wattles, or straw filter socks, to help guide the water to the intake pipe on the construction site in preparation of the weekend storm. But one of the straw wattles that was placed on top should of have not been placed in that area, leading to the flooding.

"That ended up silting in and completely clogging the outflow," Morlok said. "So you were getting no stormwater in the pipe and it all discharged off the site."

Morlok told the Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch Argus the violation is a type II offense for the discharge of silt or sediment into the city's storm or sanitary systems. An initial violation notice was issued in June for similar offenses. The silt/sediment loss from the first event was minor and a citation was not issued, but it is still regarded as a first offense.

Construction projects in the city are required to obtain a COSESCO permit. The permit is in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources since the city is mandated by the IDNR to enforce the small municipal separate storm sewer systems program.

Crew members were at the site Tuesday fixing the detention basin and finished building the berm on the south end of the project site that faces The Manor.

Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said though there is still work that needs to be done, he feels confident if another rain event like Sunday's were to happen, it will be detained within the area.

Residents, however, said they have had flooding prior to this and felt their concerns regarding the construction were repeatedly ignored.

"This should've been foreseen and it should have been taken care of," Beverly Strayhall, a resident at The Manor, said. "This is not acceptable."

According to City Administrator Decker Ploehn, developer Kevin Dolan assured him that he is working with the homeowners association at The Manor to address any damages.