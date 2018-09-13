Try 1 month for 99¢

498 N 8TH Street

Le Claire

List price:  $328,000

Bedrooms: 5

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bathrooms: 3½ baths

Square footage: 2.037 square feet

Listing agent: Lisa VanderBleek, 309-269-1869, for Keller Williams Realty

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments