Here is some of the news happening around Bettendorf and LeClaire:
Bettendorf officials eye pay raise
The Bettendorf City Council is considering an ordinance that would give pay raises to the mayor and council members.
During its committee of the whole meeting June 4, the council discussed a new ordinance that would increase the mayor’s pay by $10,000 from $15,000 to $25,000. Council members would get a pay bump of $1,000 per year, bringing their annual pay to just less than $7,800.
If enacted, the raises would be effective January 2020.
Property owners push for taxing district
Bettendorf is considering a special taxing district for its downtown that would generate taxes to go toward creating improvements there.
The proposal is similar to taxing districts in Davenport and Moline.
Under the proposal, an additional tax of $2.75 per $1,000 of assessed value would be levied on downtown commercial, industrial and multi-residential property owners.
If approved, the Downtown Bettendorf Organization would manage the new funding generated by the new tax. Current ideas include creation of a website, work plans for future capital projects, graffiti removal and additional cleanup.
The Meridian to be built in Bettendorf
Wellspire will break ground later this year on The Meridian, a new senior housing development at the intersection of 53rd Street and Middle Road.
The senior living campus will include 100 independent living apartments as well as assisted living units, short-term rehabilitation suites and healthcare suites, Wellspire announced June 2.
Wellspire is a recently formed partnership between Genesis Health System and WesleyLife. A Genesis Healthplex also will be constructed adjacent to the senior living facility.
LeClaire invests in tourism
The LeClaire Tourism Board is recommending the city renew Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn's contact along with hiring a new media consultant to partner with her.
Under the proposal, Bruhn's contract would be renewed for a year, effective July 1. She is in her seventh year as tourism manager.
The city also would hire McDaniels Marketing, based in Pekin, Ill., with a Moline office, to create a new advertising strategy. Company leaders proposed a plan budgeted at $91,710.
At its committee-of-the-whole meeting June 2, the LeClaire City Council showed its support for the recommendations. It will formally vote June 17.
"The advertising committee felt now it was time to have a professional agency guiding us in advertising... " Tourism Board President Debbie Mulvania said.
She added that Bruhn, who was selected from three finalists, will provide continuity in the city's tourism efforts as it partners with the new agency.
