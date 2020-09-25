No. 5 Spartans run past Bulldogs, snap losing streak against rival

“Our run defense was not where it needed to be the last couple of weeks,” VanWetzinga said. “Our guys were jacked up to play these guys, and I thought defensively we played really, really well all night.”

The Spartans (5-0) forced the Bulldogs into six punts and limited them to seven first downs, only two in the second half.

“We wanted to show we’re the best defense in the state,” Acri said. “We had a great week of practice and we showed out tonight.

“We had high energy all night and all 11 caps were flying to the ball.”

PV closes the regular season with winless Davenport West and Davenport North (2-2).

“This gives us a lot of confidence going into the later weeks,” Lindmark said, “but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see these guys again down the road. We just need to stay confident, stay humble and stay within ourselves.”

For Bettendorf, it is back to the drawing board.

The Bulldogs haven’t scored a point in the first half each of the past two weeks. They also were whistled for 10 penalties, including multiple false-start infractions.