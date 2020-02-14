North Scott Rotary Club offers grants to non-profits

The Rotary Club of North Scott now is accepting applications for its 2020 Community Needs Grants from non-profit agencies, charities and school-related organizations across Scott County.

Each year, the Eldridge-based Rotary club hosts its Rallies for Youth Auction with proceeds going to fund the grant program. In November, the club raised more than $85,000.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The maximum grant awarded is $3,000 per organization. Deadline for applications is Sunday, March 1.

For more information or to download an application, visit northscottrotary.org. All grants must be submitted via email to NSRotarycommunityneedsgrant@gmail.com.

North Scott Rotary has a history of supporting local organizations that provide assistance to young people in the area, funding and providing volunteer assistance to individuals with disabilities, as well as supporting other worthy causes. The club has supported Scott County Special Olympics, Mississippi Bend Trykes, Family Resources, 180 Zone, Handicapped Development Center and more than 120 additional grant recipients from around the Quad-Cities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0