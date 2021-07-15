Now a full-time caddy, Scott returns home to John Deere Classic

“It’s a little nerve-wracking with friends and family out there,” said Scott, who has a wife, Jessica, and a 9-year-old son.

“If my son and I can make it to a tournament, we definitely try to go out and support him,” Jessica said.

Scott lived in Arizona for 10 years, getting a business degree from Arizona State University before moving back to the area. He attended Bettendorf High School and Pleasant Valley before the move to Arizona, where he worked at a golf shop in high school.

Scott has only golfed recreationally, but he’s played TPC Deere Run a lot, which helps his role caddying for Chalmers.

“Keep him calm, numbers, discuss shots,” Scott said. “It’s been a pretty smooth transition. It’s our first week together, so it feels like we’ve been working together for a few weeks.”

He said it’s easy caddying for Chalmers, who spelled things out at the beginning of the week and drew up a game plan, treating practice rounds like the real thing.

Scott got the bug to caddie from some friends, who also caddied.

There was no textbook for him to become a caddie and get to this point, but he made it happen.