Now a full-time caddy, Scott returns home to John Deere Classic

SILVIS — After years of working in the business world, Davenport native Jason Scott used his networking skills to transition full-time into the caddying world on the PGA Tour.
The 39-year-old caddied his first John Deere Classic this week for Greg Chalmers, carrying the Australian veteran’s bags into the weekend at his near-home tournament.
Scott has caddied the last couple years with his first gig coming at the JDC’s Monday qualifier in 2019 with 2004 JDC champion Mark Hensby.
He started caddying part-time but took advantage of an opportunity to do it full time earlier this year.
Scott caddied the Puerto Rico Open in February for his first PGA Tour event this year before caddying on the Korn Ferry Tour.
In Puerto Rico, Scott met Chalmers on the beach and asked him if he had a caddie for the JDC. Chalmers did not have anyone lined up yet, so Scott jumped on the opportunity.
“This tournament has actually turned into more after this,” he said. “Networking is key. I come from a business background so you’ve got to network.”
Scott said it’s been great to sleep in his own bed for a tournament, and making the weekend is a plus. The 47-year-old Chalmers is 6-under after Saturday’s rain-soaked round.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking with friends and family out there,” said Scott, who has a wife, Jessica, and a 9-year-old son.
“If my son and I can make it to a tournament, we definitely try to go out and support him,” Jessica said.
Scott lived in Arizona for 10 years, getting a business degree from Arizona State University before moving back to the area. He attended Bettendorf High School and Pleasant Valley before the move to Arizona, where he worked at a golf shop in high school.
Scott has only golfed recreationally, but he’s played TPC Deere Run a lot, which helps his role caddying for Chalmers.
“Keep him calm, numbers, discuss shots,” Scott said. “It’s been a pretty smooth transition. It’s our first week together, so it feels like we’ve been working together for a few weeks.”
He said it’s easy caddying for Chalmers, who spelled things out at the beginning of the week and drew up a game plan, treating practice rounds like the real thing.
Scott got the bug to caddie from some friends, who also caddied.
There was no textbook for him to become a caddie and get to this point, but he made it happen.
“It’s on-the-job training, learn as you go,” he said. “You’ve got to have some sort of golf background and know the rules.”
Next on his schedule with Chalmers is the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky, followed by a few more tournaments and finishing the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.
He has also caddied for Quincy native Luke Guthrie and some other veteran golfers.
For Scott, it was never too late to find his dream job.
“Some people say it’s a dream job, an easy job. It’s not that easy. It’s long days like today, it’s raining, I’m soaked to the bone. It gets really hot,” he said. “It’s a fun job if you like golf. It’s a dream job for me.”
