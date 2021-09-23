Olathea Creek Vineyard and Winery in LeClaire offers Iowa charm, wines

Weddings have been booked for the fall, with the gazebo and open area outside serving as a space for ceremonies and a kitchen inside for people to bring in catering. A wooden rendition of Bigfoot with a glass of wine rests in the vineyard, ready to toast happy couples and other celebrations.

Bryce said they have no catering restrictions so people can cater from wherever they want and bring it in, since the winery doesn't have a food menu.

The couple operates the winery on their own, with occasional help from friends and family. They balance running it with their day jobs and raising their 11-month-old son, Greyson. Julia works in manufacturing, and Bryce is a Bettendorf firefighter-paramedic.

Julia said the vineyard and winery has become more than what they ever dreamed. What started out as a hobby — Julia began her wine-making journey with a kit — turned into the couple buying fresh fruits to make wine, then going to school to learn more.

"It's really just fun, being able to make wine and share it with everybody," Julia said.