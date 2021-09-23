Olathea Creek Vineyard and Winery in LeClaire offers Iowa charm, wines

Tucked away along a winding road and behind clusters of trees sits a white building with black trim. A wraparound roof shields tables and chairs from the afternoon sun. Rows upon rows of twisting vines host the grapes that will become wine.
Neatly painted black and white to match the building, a nearby sign calls this place Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery.
"I think it's gone over our expectations. It's just perfect," said Bryce Flaherty, who opened the winery with his wife, Julia. "I think we fall in love a little more with the property every time we're out here."
Open noon-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays, Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery, 23456 Great River Road, LeClaire, began inviting guests to hang out in the space and taste some wine in May. People can also book indoor and outdoor events.
Inside there's a bar and more tables for people to sit and enjoy their drinks, and a space that can be rented out for private parties, such as bridal showers or birthday parties. The private room can be closed off from the larger space with barn doors and holds about 50 people.
The winery is already a hit, despite being open only a few months.
"We've had a lot of guests be returners," she said, "and they come back almost every week."
Weddings have been booked for the fall, with the gazebo and open area outside serving as a space for ceremonies and a kitchen inside for people to bring in catering. A wooden rendition of Bigfoot with a glass of wine rests in the vineyard, ready to toast happy couples and other celebrations.
Bryce said they have no catering restrictions so people can cater from wherever they want and bring it in, since the winery doesn't have a food menu.
The couple operates the winery on their own, with occasional help from friends and family. They balance running it with their day jobs and raising their 11-month-old son, Greyson. Julia works in manufacturing, and Bryce is a Bettendorf firefighter-paramedic.
Julia said the vineyard and winery has become more than what they ever dreamed. What started out as a hobby — Julia began her wine-making journey with a kit — turned into the couple buying fresh fruits to make wine, then going to school to learn more.
"It's really just fun, being able to make wine and share it with everybody," Julia said.
Two varieties of grapes are currently planted in the vineyard, Petite Pearl and L’Acadie Blanc, which provided a small harvest this year. Those grapes are fermenting, and the wine made from them will be available next year. They bring in grapes from growers across the Midwest to process for wines as well, with six wines on the menu.
They plan to double the selection by next year.
"We wanted to show what we can do here," Bryce said. "I mean, a lot of people have had the California wine."
Julia and Bryce also plan to provide food options like small plates, but they're holding off on planting more in the vineyard until the current plants mature.
For now, they'll focus on producing delicious wines and providing the perfect space to enjoy them.