'One of the most interesting things I've watched in a long time': Keystone placed in arch over eastbound side of the I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities

"The pandemic came and Frank and I had to stop doing a lot of the social things we used to do. We really wanted to avoid being indoors," she said. "We started coming down to the this park, or sitting up on the levee on the east side of bridge, and it became fascinating. We made friends with other bridge watchers.

"It's been amazing."

Roughly 4,000 bolts will keep the new keystone in its place. The thought of the work done hundreds of feet above the waters of the Mississippi prompted another early morning onlooker to shake his head.

"I come down here as often as I can and watch this work," 60-year-old Darren Speth said. "I'm going to be late to work to watch this part. I wouldn't miss it.

"The guys up there make professional athletes look like amateurs. I have nothing against professional athletes, but if you watch closely, you see these workers doing something amazing almost every day."

The new spans, with four lanes in each direction and a pedestrian/bike lane, were designed by teams from Pennsylvania-based Modjeski and Masters and Chicago-based Alfred Benesch & Co. Modjeski and Masters designed the current I-74 bridge, and the firm's founder, Ralph Modjeski, designed the 123-year-old Government Bridge at the Rock Island Arsenal.