Opening date for new I-74 bike path over Mississippi River getting closer

The delay in opening the new bike and pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge was related to winter maintenance, but a supply issue is keeping the opening date in question.

"There have been unexpected delays in getting materials to finish the bike and pedestrian path," said George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager. "Iowa DOT is working with the contractors and vendors to get the materials and finish the path as quickly as possible.

"We don’t have enough information at this time to provide a more specific opening time-frame, but our goal remains to open it this spring."

Ryan said city councils for Moline and Bettendorf are to hear specific plans this month for the shared maintenance of the new path, which is built into the downstream side of the Illinois-bound span.

The Iowa Department of Transportation, DOT, announced in late December that more planning needed to be done to determine the most efficient method of snow-and-ice removal before the public could safely use the path. The delay also gave the cities a chance to navigate the "learning curve" for maintenance on a brand-new structure.

Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the two cities will share the cost and work of maintaining the path. They will take 5-year rotations, beginning with Bettendorf.

Costs outside of routine maintenance, such as lighting replacement or concrete repairs, will be split 50/50, he said.

"... our goal remains to open the path in the spring," Ryan said Wednesday. "Remaining work includes installing fencing, as well as the glass oculus, seating, and artistic sculptures on the scenic overlook.

"We plan to provide an update in the coming weeks with more information."

The path is 14 feet wide and will connect to existing paths on both sides of the Mississippi River.

Let there be light: Bettendorf will control lights on I-74 bridge arches The Iowa-bound span opened to two-way traffic late last year, and its LED lighting so far has only been tested. The Illinois-bound span, which is to open in December, is to have its aesthetic lighting operational by early spring or summer.

Meanwhile, the aesthetic, color-changing lighting on the Illinois-bound bridge is expected to be fully operational in late spring or early summer, he said. The system has not yet been fully installed, and the electrical connections between the twin spans still are being completed.

