Opening delayed for Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink

The season opening of Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Ice Rink has been postponed by mechanical issues, the city announced.

The ice rink, located at Middle Road and 23rd Street, will not open on Wednesday, Nov. 27, as previously announced. A tree lighting ceremony planned to mark the opening also has been canceled until further notice.

The rink, at Middle Road and 23rd Street, will be open to all ages and ability levels. Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2 for both children and adults. Light concessions will be available for purchase.

No hockey is allowed on the rink.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once Frozen Landing opens, regular hours of operation will be:

Monday: 1:30-9 p.m.

Tuesday: 3-9 p.m.

Wednesday: 1:30-9 p.m.

Thursday: 3-9 p.m.

Friday: 3-10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.

Reduced holiday hours will be in place from Dec. 24-29, Dec. 30-Jan. 3, Jan. 20 and Feb. 17.