Opening delayed for Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink

The season opening of Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Ice Rink has been postponed by mechanical issues, the city announced.
The ice rink, located at Middle Road and 23rd Street, will not open on Wednesday, Nov. 27, as previously announced. A tree lighting ceremony planned to mark the opening also has been canceled until further notice.
The rink, at Middle Road and 23rd Street, will be open to all ages and ability levels. Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2 for both children and adults. Light concessions will be available for purchase.
No hockey is allowed on the rink.
You have free articles remaining.
Once Frozen Landing opens, regular hours of operation will be:
- Monday: 1:30-9 p.m.
- Tuesday: 3-9 p.m.
- Wednesday: 1:30-9 p.m.
- Thursday: 3-9 p.m.
- Friday: 3-10 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.
Reduced holiday hours will be in place from Dec. 24-29, Dec. 30-Jan. 3, Jan. 20 and Feb. 17.
Hours may change depending on the weather. Frozen Landing may not be open because of rain, snow accumulation of 2 inches or more (until the rink is cleared), if temperatures are above 50 degrees, 5 degrees or below, or if the wind chill is -15 degrees.
For more information, call 563-344-4113.