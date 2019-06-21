Here is some of the news happening around Bettendorf and LeClaire:
City council debates
Wellspire zoning change
The 14-acre senior living complex created in collaboration between Genesis Health System and WesleyLife cleared its first hurdle after the Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve the preliminary and final plats as well as a site development plan.
The project came before the Bettendorf City Council, which voted unanimously to table the land use change and re-zoning requests.
The request to rezone the property from agricultural to community shopping district would have also allowed for development of a gas station — a use the council does not wish for the project. The council wants to amend the site plan to ensure that does not happen.
Wellspire's project is expected to break ground later this year.
Hy-Vee supports its
11th Honor Flight
H-Vee has stepped up again to ensure that area veterans have the opportunity to fly to Washington, D.C., to see the war memorials built in their honor.
At a news conference earlier this month at the Bettendorf Hy-Vee, the Quad-City area stores presented a $50,000 donation to sponsor the 49th Quad-Cities Honor Flight on Sept. 12.
It marks the 11th flight the local Hy-Vee stores have helped sponsor.
“To date, Quad-City and Clinton Hy-Vee stores have donated more than $550,000 to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities,” Tim Mansfield, store director of Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities in Moline, said.
LeClaire eyes speed
camera installation
The LeClaire City Council appears ready to install speed cameras after the police chief provided data about the incidents of speeding in city jurisdiction.
Chief Shane Themas told the council at its committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday, June 17, that officers counted 977 vehicles traveling 76 miles per hour or more on Illinois-bound (eastbound) Interstate 80 between the off-ramp and on-ramp near the I-80 bridge. Another 1,760 drivers were discovered speeding on northbound U.S. Highway 67 near Green Gables at rates 11 mph or more over the 45 mph speed zone near.
"The automated traffic enforcement program (traffic cameras) is a way for the police department to address the issue with technology that is available," Themas said.
Although no formal vote will be taken until July 1, in a straw vote the council showed strong support for working with Sensys Gatso Group on a contract. The firm would be responsible financially for installing, maintaining and operating the speed enforcement cameras.
For more on these stories, visit the Quad-City Times at qctimes.com.
