Optimism abounds for Spartans moving forward

DES MOINES — Just minutes after its season came to an end at the state tournament Thursday, Jessie Clemons already was peeking ahead.

The Pleasant Valley High School girls basketball team saw its 22-3 campaign conclude with a 64-44 setback to top-ranked Johnston in an Iowa Class 5A state semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

"We're hungry," Clemons said. "A lot of girls on our team, basketball is their first sport and they're playing it year round.

"This last game, to end the way it did, that's just so much fuel and so much motivation coming into next year."

PV has plenty to be excited about for next year.

It returns two starters in Clemons and Halle Vice (the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year). It also brings back top reserves Reagan Pagniano, Addy Maurer and Quinn Vice.

That equates to more than 40 points and 16 rebounds per game.

"We didn't play our best basketball, so the hunger is sitting in there," PV coach Jennifer Goetz said. "Now it becomes, what are you going to do with those off months? Are you going to be satisfied or try and raise it to another level?

"I have no question this group will raise it another level. We'll be back."

There is ample time to look ahead. Thursday was about reflecting on what this particular team achieved.

The Spartans were projected to finish third in the MAC preseason coaches poll ... and won the league.

They started the year ranked 14th in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Class 5A rankings ... and made it to the Final Four.

"We accomplished a lot of things that nobody expected us to do," Halle Vice said.

PV made a quantum leap after back-to-back 10-win seasons.

"We have a lot to be proud of despite this loss," senior Addie Kerkhoff said. "We had a lot of success throughout the season, set the bar high and I'm looking forward to seeing how the next couple of years go for these girls."

It was the closing chapter for four seniors — Mattie Moats, Kerkhoff, Megan Schiltz and Natalie Carslake.

Goetz said each one found success in their own way. That leadership, coupled with the talent, led to big gains for the program.

"We set new boundaries for Pleasant Valley girls basketball we haven't had before," Goetz said. "This team embodied what Pleasant Valley girls basketball is — hard work, unselfish, a good teammate and thankful."

Kerkhoff was emotional afterward. Wearing the PV jersey for the past four seasons was more than just playing a game.

"It is a great program with great people and coaches," she said. "It was an honor to be part of this program. It meant a lot, not only as a basketball player but personally.

"It has been a great four years."

