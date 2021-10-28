Ornaments depict both I-74 bridges

Artist Atlanta Dawn drew a lot of attention from walkers and cyclists as she painted a scene of the Mississippi River along Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline on Sept. 25.
She was one of several artists participating in the annual Plein Air Paint Out sponsored by Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf.
It was a windy day, she recalls, and her easel blew over several times.
She was struck by the composition — the water, the gleaming basket handles of the new Interstate-74 bridge and the old green bridge in the background. To add another dimension to the scene, a team of rowers traversed the spot several times as she painted.
Now, the Moline artist’s artwork will be seen by many more people, as a miniature version is featured as the annual Christmas ornament being offered by the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women, or DBBW.
Only 300 ornaments — a 2-inch by 3-inch framed “print” of Dawn’s painting with a beribboned hanger — are being made. They cost $15 and will be available exclusively at these Bettendorf businesses starting Monday, Nov. 1:
- Beréskin Art Gallery & Academy, 2967 State St.
- Concept Bath, 2203 Grant St.
- Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply, 205 S. 35th St.
- Tango Salon, 836 State St.
- WITHIN Interior Design Studio, 1729 State St.
Cash or checks only will be accepted for payment.
This is the fourth year the organization is offering an ornament featuring a depiction of the I-74 bridge, but this is the first one to include the new bridge. Proceeds from ornament sales will go to the Jefferson/Lourdes Neighborhood Christmas Project and to fund the Debe LaMar Scholarship for Young Women in Business, named for former Bettendorf 3rd Ward alderwoman Debe LaMar, who died in 2017. A $500 scholarship will be granted at both Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools for a member of the Class of 2022.
Atlanta Dawn (her professional name) is excited that her artwork was chosen for the ornament. The 28-year-old Moline resident is known for her work painting window scenes, murals and chalkboard art for area businesses.
“It’s really neat to feel connected to the bridge with a canvas painting,” she said.
Asked what the old I-74 bridge means to her, she laughed.
“I was always scared of it with the narrow lanes,” she said. “When I got my driver’s license, there was always a little anxiety.”
But the artist in her always found the bridge to be “very beautiful.”
“It has a cool, rustic look,” she said. “I will be so sad to see it go.”
But she admits to liking the design of the new bridge.
“It also gives you this feel that they’re planning for our future, that there will be a lot more people here,” she said.
The DBBW is a committee of the Bettendorf Business Network. It was founded five years ago to devise initiatives to help promote shopping downtown. You can find the organization on Facebook.
What’s New at the BBN? Is a column provided by the Bettendorf Business Network.