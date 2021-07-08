Palmer Hills opens new putting course with ribbon cutting ceremony

Palmer Hills golf course opened its new putting course on June 29 in a ribbon cutting ceremony with city officials.

The new putting course is 18 holes and open from 10 a.m. to dusk, 7 days a week. It consists of four putting greens, made up of roughly 60,000 feet of real grass.

Palmer Hills employees are excited for the new addition. Palmer Hills head golf professional Jon Waddell said they’re “looking forward to using this as a way to introduce kids and beginners to the game of golf.”

“Anyone regardless of ability can do this...We want moms and dads and grandmas and grandpas and kids and date night, we want it all out here,” he said.

Waddell also expects that it will be a fun and popular option for families that come into town for weekend sports games at the TBK Sports Complex.

“Those people roll into town for a long weekend and have five hours to kill between games,” Waddell said in a previous interview. “They may not have enough time to play golf, but certainly time to hit a bucket of balls and tour around the putting course.”

City officials agree that the course will be a great addition to the entertainment options in the city, and will be a draw for the area.