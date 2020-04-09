Palmer Hills picking up with help from additions

While the golf industry has been a tough one in which to prosper recently, Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf is making itself an attractive destination for Quad-Citians as well as visitors. It offers a number of reasons to be outdoors no matter if you have time for a full 18-hole round of golf or a few minutes to pound some balls on the range.
Jon Waddell, head golf professional at Palmer Hills, reported that the city-owned course saw some nice spikes last year in both rounds played and revenues from the driving range.
Conveniently located in the heart of the Quad-Cities just off the Interstate 74 corridor on Middle Road, the facility has enjoyed a boost in traffic. Waddell couldn't specifically attribute that to the recent opening of the TBK Bank Sports Complex in the northeast portion of town just a few miles away, but figures there has to be a correlation.
“I think we've got to be, but I'm not sure it's all that measurable yet,” said Waddell of picking up business from those at events at the BettPlex, “Last year, we had our best year in 10 years.”
Knowing that the expansive sports complex and accompanying amenities there were going to increase traffic in town, the city and course laid out a plan to be a destination location as well. That plan included not only upgrades to the course that improved playability, but also have made it an attraction for visitors as well as local linksters. To that end, beginning this summer, construction starts on the third phase of the plan – a new lighted putting course.
“I really think we'll really start to see that with the putting course and new amenities involved with that,” said Waddell of increased traffic the putting course will draw.
That part of the property will include four separate greens, amounting to roughly 60,000 square feet of putting surface. It will be available for walk-up play and even outings, Waddell said.
“It's exciting,” he added. “It will be something really neat to our area.”
One location will be able to provide options for those in town with an entire day to fill with activities, or just a few hours.
“I think the best BettPlex attraction is really yet to come for us; I really think the putting course is something that will hit that timetable of 'we've got three hours between games.' Whereas maybe a round of golf you wouldn't have time for. … We'll really see that with the putting course and other new amenities coming down the line.”
This is the next phase of a long-term plan for upgrades at the course. Last year, officials at the course opened a new 30,000 square-foot putting green near the clubhouse and also put into play a new par-3 13th hole. The new hole opened the space near the driving range for the putting course.
Waddell said that the new putting green is already serving his customers well. Not only does it allow for warm-ups closer to the first tee box, but also frees the old putting green below the hill for practice and classes.
