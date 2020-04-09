Palmer Hills picking up with help from additions

“I really think we'll really start to see that with the putting course and new amenities involved with that,” said Waddell of increased traffic the putting course will draw.

That part of the property will include four separate greens, amounting to roughly 60,000 square feet of putting surface. It will be available for walk-up play and even outings, Waddell said.

“It's exciting,” he added. “It will be something really neat to our area.”

One location will be able to provide options for those in town with an entire day to fill with activities, or just a few hours.

“I think the best BettPlex attraction is really yet to come for us; I really think the putting course is something that will hit that timetable of 'we've got three hours between games.' Whereas maybe a round of golf you wouldn't have time for. … We'll really see that with the putting course and other new amenities coming down the line.”

This is the next phase of a long-term plan for upgrades at the course. Last year, officials at the course opened a new 30,000 square-foot putting green near the clubhouse and also put into play a new par-3 13th hole. The new hole opened the space near the driving range for the putting course.

Waddell said that the new putting green is already serving his customers well. Not only does it allow for warm-ups closer to the first tee box, but also frees the old putting green below the hill for practice and classes.

