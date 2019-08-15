Area parents have a new tool in their back-to-school bag of tricks this year as many schools' supply lists are now posted on TeacherLists.com.
With a click or two, parents can find their child’s exact supply list and then click right over to pre-filled shopping carts on Target, Walmart, Office Depot, Amazon, or Staples to purchase their list and have it shipped to their home. Target, Walmart, Office Depot and Staples also offer in store pick-up.
The site already includes lists for these local schools:
• Bettendorf Middle School
• Bridgeview Elementary, LeClaire
• Cody Elementary School, LeClaire
• Grant Wood Elementary, Bettendorf
• Herbert Hoover Elementary, Bettendorf
• Hopewell Elementary School, Bettendorf
• Lourdes Catholic School, Bettendorf
• Mark Twain Elementary School, Bettendorf
• Morning Star Academy, Bettendorf
• Neil Armstrong Elementary School, Bettendorf
• Paul Norton Elementary, Bettendorf
• Pleasant Valley Junior High School, LeClaire
• Pleasant View Elementary School, Bettendorf
• Riverdale Heights Elementary School, Bettendorf
Complete details are available at www.teacherlists.com/parents
More than 50,000 schools and 1 million classrooms now have lists posted on TeacherLists. Postings include notes and clarifications from teachers and school staff.
