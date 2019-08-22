The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation will host a golf cart tour of Bettendorf’s Recreation Trail on Monday, Sept. 9.
Participants can tour Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Devils Glen Park and back. The two-hour tour will make stops at several sites along the trail. Tours will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Golf carts will be provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course. Participants will be allowed to drive the carts or have a driver provided. Drivers must be at least 15 years old.
Parking will be available at the golf course at 2999 Middle Road. There is no fee and liquid refreshments will be provided. Tours are limited to 70 people.
Reservations are required and begin Thursday, Aug. 29. They can be made online, by telephone, or walk-in registrations. To register online, visit www.bettendorf.org/register. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m., Sept. 6, or until full.
The rain date is Tuesday, Sept. 10.
For more information, call Bettendorf Parks & Recreation at 563-344-4113.
