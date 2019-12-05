Park Friends entertain families with Fun Day activities

Amber Duitsman, of Bettendorf, plays goalie as Will Strothkamp, 5, of Bettendorf, tries to score as they play in the Human Foosball game at the 2019 Mother/Son Father/Daughter Day of Fun, at the Life Fitness Center on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Bettendorf.
Kenedy Blake, 6, of Bettendorf, plays a game of laser tag during the 2019 Mother/Son Father/Daughter Day of Fun, sponsored by the Friends of Bettendorf Park Foundation.
Six-year-old George Chandler, of Bettendorf, plays a game of dodgeball at the 2019 Mother/Son-Father/Daughter Day of Fun, held Nov. 24, 2019, at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf.
Grace Gilroy, 6, plays a game of giant Connect 4 with her father Justin Gilroy, of Bettendorf, at the 2019 Mother/Son-Father/Daughter Day of Fun, on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center.
Kari Stefko, of Eldridge, jumps over the moving bar as her son Kyler Stefko, 7, waits to make his jump in the Ninja Warrior game. It was among the activities at the 2019 Mother/Son-Father/Daughter Day of Fun at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Kenedy Blake, 6, of Bettendorf plays a game of laser tag at the 2019 Mother/Son Father/Daughter Day of Fun on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Life Fitness Center, Bettendorf.
Jenna Bell, watches her son Jackson Bell, 5, play the basketball shooting game at the Mother/Son Father/Daughter Day of Fun, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Bettendorf.
Gavin Houck, 7, of Bettendorf, throws a ball in the speed pitch game as his mother Jennie Houck looks on Sunday, Nov. 24, during the Mother/Son Father/Daughter Day of Fun at Bettendorf's Life Fitness Center.
Drew Gullickson, 11, and his mother Sara Gullickson, of Davenport, play a game of Hungry Hungry Hippo at the 2019 Mother/Son Father/Daughter Day of Fun, at the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Quinn Cosby, 9, of Coal Valley, dribbles the ball in the basketball run and shoot game. The game was part of the 2019 Mother/Son Father/Daughter Day of Fun, at the Life Fitness Center, Bettendorf, on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Marlee Griffin 10, throws a ball at her dad Mike Griffin during a game of dodge ball at the 2019 Mother/Son Father/Daughter Day of Fun, at the Life Fitness Center Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Bettendorf.
Mother/son and father/daughter duos filled the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center for a day of recreation and entertainment on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Organizers of the annual Mother/Son-Father/Daughter Day of Fun estimated the annual event drew 800 adults and children. Family teams enjoyed their hand at laser tag, obstacle courses, dinosaur races, dodgeball, crafts and more for the fourth annual Fun Day fundraiser.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The event is a fundraiser for Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. An estimated $10,000 was raised, according to the Friends.
The Friends, a non-profit organization supported through donations and fundraising, launched the fun day four years ago. The event continues to grow each year in number of participants. In fact, this year a second Mother/Son session was added to the line-up.
Here are some scenes from the fun:
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!