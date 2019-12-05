Park Friends entertain families with Fun Day activities

Mother/son and father/daughter duos filled the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center for a day of recreation and entertainment on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Organizers of the annual Mother/Son-Father/Daughter Day of Fun estimated the annual event drew 800 adults and children. Family teams enjoyed their hand at laser tag, obstacle courses, dinosaur races, dodgeball, crafts and more for the fourth annual Fun Day fundraiser.

The event is a fundraiser for Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. An estimated $10,000 was raised, according to the Friends.

The Friends, a non-profit organization supported through donations and fundraising, launched the fun day four years ago. The event continues to grow each year in number of participants. In fact, this year a second Mother/Son session was added to the line-up.

Here are some scenes from the fun:

