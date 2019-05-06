Bettendorf Optimist Club is once again sponsoring Coins for Cancer, a fundraiser in Bettendorf schools that raises money for families with children at University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.
Paul Norton, Herbert Hoover and Neil Armstrong elementary schools and Bettendorf Middle School will participate. Students will be encouraged to bring in change between May 15-22, and classes that create the heaviest amount of coins will receive a prize.
Kick-off assemblies will be held at the schools May 14.
