BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES

Coffee Hound, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, issued in November.

SCOTT COUNTY PERMITS

Newton Homes, 501 N. 13th St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $191,796.

Woods Construction & Development, 232 Mason Lane, Riverdale, residential addition, $36,300.

Woods Construction & Development, 304 Mason Lane, Riverdale, residential addition, $46,500.

Scott Fitzpatrick, 2 William Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $24,000.

Tom Murrell Homes, 33 Pebble Creek Circle, LeClaire, residential addition, $16,170.

Forest View LLC, 5 Welcome Center Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $12,180.

Forest View LLC, 4 Welcome Center Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $12,000.

Steve and Shelli Shaw, 25037 189th St., Bettendorf, residential addition, Ehrecke Construction, $8,880.

Ben and Amanda Earwood, 1101 Fenno Drive, Riverdale, residential addition, $22,500.

Emily Smith, 1204 N. 2nd St., LeClaire, deck, $4,950.

Chuck and Patty Holm, 28014 230th St. LeClaire, residential addition, Kinzenbaw Construction, $2,820.

Debra Warndahl, 19488 258th Ave., Bettendorf, deck, Pfitz’s Fence and Deck, $1,200.

Edgebrooke Homes, 19141 246th Ave., Bettendorf, deck, $10,000.

Steve Cotton, 1000 Stagecoach Trail, LeClaire, commercial remodel, $42,000.

Rev. Stutenberg Trust, 26744 225th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Bluff Construction, $54,400.

