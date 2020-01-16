Photographers offers hints for capturing iconic birds of prey on camera

“If you don’t get to the boardwalk where you can watch them fish early and get a place, you’re not going to get on the boardwalk,” he said.

The presentation will begin with information about the birds of prey — how to tell the difference between adults and young eagles, what they eat, and where they go in the summer time.

Additionally, the three photographers will discuss tips for getting the best photos. At Lock and Dam 14 in LeClaire, for example, the Mississippi River flows east and west. “You can’t really do much photography there until after lunch because the sun’s in your eyes,” Gearhart said. But in the mornings, photographers can go to Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport or Concord Street or Credit Island, Davenport.

If you want numbers, but not proximity, you can head to Lock and Dam 13 in Clinton. “You can see the trees almost covered with white from the eagles’ heads, there are so many of them.”

Another spot for volume is Burlington, Iowa, Gearhart said.

Those attending the talk also will get tips about other viewing areas, cameras — from high-end models to cell phones — lenses, and how to dress for the weather. “We’ll show slides of eagle pictures we’ve taken at these various places," he said.