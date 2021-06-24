Pickleball celebrates post-COVID-19 return

As the COVID-19 pandemic nears an end, the Quad Cities Pickleball Club is starting back up. Its first event back, on June 18, had a great turnout for members of the community.
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. Similar to tennis, doubles hit a ball back and forth over a net, but the courts and paddles are much smaller. It's a popular sport with the older population.
Randy Wince is the coordinator for Friday Funday Pickleball tournaments held at Bettendorf Middle School. The first post-COVID-19 tournament had 32 players and many more spectators, many of which are part of the Quad Cities Pickleball Club.
“This was an important event for us," Wince said. "During the time of COVID, people missed out on social interaction. Pickleball tournaments help gather people once again."
Tournaments like these were not uncommon either. The pre-pandemic pickleball tournaments had 64 competitors, and though the winners do get a trophy and some medals, Wince reiterates these special events are just to bring together the community.
The special event on June 18th began with a toast to the returning social gathering, and a special singing of the national anthem by one of the members. Wince also organized music, food, and a red carpet for participants to take pictures on.
“Tournaments like these are just for the fun of pickleball. Having everyone come around is a great time,” Wince said.
Wince works with the Bettendorf Parks Board to rent out the courts. More information can be found on the Quad City Pickleball Club website or on their Facebook page.
Pickleball tournaments will be held all summer at various locations with the goal of reuniting the community through sport.