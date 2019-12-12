Planetarium shines with Christmas star program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The planetarium serves upward of 5,000 visitors annually, he said. "Much of its use has been with our high school students through science, social studies, and English classes. Every elementary student in the Bettendorf Community School District visits the planetarium once a year for a show that extends what they are learning in their science lessons."

First-time program attendees may never have visited a planetarium before, Like said. "Having this is kind of a jewel in the high school - it's pretty unique. They'd have to go to Chicago to get an experience like this."

The show, he said, has an impact on all kinds of people in different ways. "There's definitely a science component," he said. "You get out of it what you want to get out of it - a religious lean or scientific lean."

"Even though we're talking the birth of Christ and the Star of Bethlehem, we're looking at it from a scientific point of view and what was in the sky at that time - what the Wise Men may have seen in the sky and what drew them to Bethlehem."

The show has something for everybody, he said. People are excited to talk about what they've just seen and learned when they leave.

"When you go to something educational like this, it leads to more discussion," Like said. "That's really how you learn."