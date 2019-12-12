Planetarium shines with Christmas star program

Rain or shine, "The Christmas Star" will shine again at Bettendorf High School.
The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium will present the program at 7 p.m. nightly beginning Dec. 15 through Dec. 22.
The program is a tradition at BHS dating back to 1974, said Chris Like, planetarium director.
The show is free of charge but seating is limited. Call the BHS Activities Office at 563-332-4516 to reserve seats.
"Although many planetariums have a version of 'The Christmas Star,' we are especially proud of our program," Like said. "The script was derived from scientific and theological research and adapted to fit our audience."
It is narrated by Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher and friend of the planetarium.
"We were fortunate enough to be allowed the use of Mannheim Steamroller’s 'Christmas in the Aire' and 'Fresh Aire Christmas' for the background music," Like said.
The planetarium has undergone major upgrades in recent years. In 2017, the original star ball was removed and replaced with two fish-eye projectors. "These, coupled with an advanced computer software package and 5.1 surround sound, allow for a unique 360-degree experience found nowhere else in the area," he said.
The program uses 3-D videos and images produced and developed by planetarium staff members.
You have free articles remaining.
The planetarium serves upward of 5,000 visitors annually, he said. "Much of its use has been with our high school students through science, social studies, and English classes. Every elementary student in the Bettendorf Community School District visits the planetarium once a year for a show that extends what they are learning in their science lessons."
First-time program attendees may never have visited a planetarium before, Like said. "Having this is kind of a jewel in the high school - it's pretty unique. They'd have to go to Chicago to get an experience like this."
The show, he said, has an impact on all kinds of people in different ways. "There's definitely a science component," he said. "You get out of it what you want to get out of it - a religious lean or scientific lean."
"Even though we're talking the birth of Christ and the Star of Bethlehem, we're looking at it from a scientific point of view and what was in the sky at that time - what the Wise Men may have seen in the sky and what drew them to Bethlehem."
The show has something for everybody, he said. People are excited to talk about what they've just seen and learned when they leave.
"When you go to something educational like this, it leads to more discussion," Like said. "That's really how you learn."
Weekends tend to fill up quite a bit, he said. "You're probably better off on the week days." Seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
"It's good to show up 15 minutes early if you want to sit together as a family,' he said.
This is the 45th year for the program, he said. More than 13,000 people have seen the show. Additionally, the planetarium provides other free shows upon request.
"We're excited to use this great facility as much as we can," Like said.