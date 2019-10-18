The Bettendorf Planning and Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval to a preliminary Planned Unit Development that would see a 20-lot residential subdivision on the site of the former Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.
Initially considered at the commission's Aug. 26 meeting, the subdivision has been altered from its original proposal of 21 lots. In addition, Davenport developer Applestone Homes has added an east-west alley for lots 14-20 near Holmes Street. Many of the 20 homes will now have rear-load garages and each lot is a minimum of 50 feet wide.
Before voting, Chairman Roy Wennlund told the crowd he felt satisfied with the density of the homes even though there is only one less lot. “When I look at the front yards across Holmes Street and the extra green belt where they’re taking in what’s a wider road today, I think the appearance of the street seems quite open and green,” he said. “Between the green path between homes on the sidewalk and the sidewalk to the homes, I think the feeling is going to be pretty green there and compatible with the rest of the neighborhood.”
During public comment, some residents expressed concern about various issues regarding the planned subdivision. Mike Marshall, who lives on Grant Street, expressed concern that sanitary flooding has been an issue in downtown Bettendorf for years noting the change from the elementary school to a subdivision would add a large amount of water to the sewer line.
Citing data from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, he said the average elementary student uses about four gallons of water a day, and the average home uses about 73 1/2 gallons of water a day. “With 20 homes in there, that means approximately 43,800 gallons of sanitary water a month is going to come out of those homes,” Marshall said.
In response, City Engineer Brent Morlok said the development would connect to an eight-inch sewer pipe that has the capacity to handle 475,000 gallons a day. Currently, that pipe is only used by five homes and the school. That pipe will be replaced next year as well.
The project will next be heard by the Bettendorf City Council.
