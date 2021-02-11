Plans for new Bettendorf car wash go back to drawing board

A resolution to approve a new car wash along Bettendorf's Devils Glen Road, north of Middle Road, was tabled on Feb. 2 by the city council because aldermen are concerned it would put too much traffic onto an already busy stretch of Devils Glen.

Dan Gunsteen of Quad-City Enterprises wants to tear down an existing car wash located directly across from the Hy-Vee grocery store and replace it with a mostly self-serve business with one drive-thru bay and 12 vacuums with adjoining parking spots.

But the only way to get into or out of the business would be from Devils Glen, and because the new operation is expected to generate more traffic than the existing car wash, aldermen are concerned about creating more congestion.

Alderman Bill Conners, 3rd Ward, made the motion to postpone consideration until Feb. 16, giving staff and the developer time to discuss another access onto Middle Drive behind the property that would empty to Middle Road, giving relief to Devils Glen.