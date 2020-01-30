Pleasant Valley chemistry teacher recognized for excellence in STEM

A chemistry teacher at Pleasant Valley High School is one of six teachers in Iowa being recognized for her outstanding effort to connect her students’ work in the classroom to real-world STEM challenges and opportunities.

Megan Bildner and the other recipients of the I.O.W.A STEM Teacher Award will receive $1,500 for classroom use and $1,500 for personal use. They will also be recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds during STEM Day at the Capitol on Feb. 19.

“It’s a great honor. To me, I feel like what I do every day is what I’m supposed to do every day. But it’s great to have that recognized,” Bildner said. “I’m excited that other people will hear about what we’re doing.”

In the six years Bildner has taught at the high school, she has moved from teaching physical and earth science classes to being a chemistry teacher. Principal Darren Erickson said that even as a younger teacher, she has worked hard to “put her stamp” on the science department.

“As a teacher, the first thing that comes to mind is her energy,” he said. “She’s always advocating for both her department and her kids.”

