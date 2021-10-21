Pleasant Valley Community School District teacher named Iowa Teacher of the Year

“I have a strong suspicion that our 2022 teacher of the year is that teacher for a long list of people,” Reynolds said.

The gym was packed with students and the noise of that many teenagers was a rumbling accompaniment to the band playing on the court. When they realized it was Russell getting the award, many of them began chanting her name.

After the speeches were done, a group of students clustered around the stage where Russell still stood, and she took several moments to speak with them.

When her students leave her classroom for the last time, she hopes they leave with the ability to think critically and connect what they learn in her class with what they learn elsewhere. She wants them to be ready to be productive citizens.

Russell’s lessons incorporate student-centered, hands-on activities, the Iowa Department of Education's news release states.

Though she gives direct instruction in her classes, Russell said she tries as much as possible to be a “guide on the side” with her students, helping them as needed, but otherwise letting them work through the material on their own.

The naming is a tremendous opportunity for Russell, Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz said.