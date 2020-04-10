Pleasant Valley distributes computers to students

On April 9, Pleasant Valley Community School District staff distributed 490 Chromebooks to parents from the parking lot of the Administration Office, in Riverdale. Parents stayed in their cars and staff brought the devices out to them.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered schools statewide to be closed through April 30, to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
On the cover: Mike Zimmer, director of secondary education at Pleasant Valley schools sorts through some pf the 490 Chromebooks distributed at the Administration Office, Thursday, April. 9. Parents stayed in their cars and staff brought the devices out to them.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!