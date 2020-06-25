Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation awards scholarships

The Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation has announced the 110 recipients of this year's scholarships. This year the scholarships were awarded during a virtual presentation which can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sC918VzJJKw.
This year's winner's include:
American Legion Buffalo Post 347: Kai Hartman
Ann and Rainsford Brown, Jr. Memorial: Nathan Ahlers
Arconic Science Achievement: Aditya Desai
Ascentra Credit Union: Kathryn Stewart
Bettendorf Hy-Vee: Evin Ersan
Bettendorf Rotary #1: Kadin Kruse
Bettendorf Rotary #2: Madeline Licea
Bill and Ellen Stradt: Brady Meenan
BPV Baseball: Matt Dresselhaus
Brett Greenwood "Total Effort": Max Murphy
Bridgeview Elementary: Blake Sherman
Carl D. Schillig Memorial: John Meyers
Carolyn and Joseph Martin: Katherine Garner
Cathy Wales Memorial: Ellie Scranton
Christine Harvey True Blue: Lucas Law
Chuck Murphy Spartan Spirit: Nate Martell
Cody Elementary: Mitchell Strobbe
Cody Elementary: Adrian Swanson
Coe Noack Memorial: Nicole Akfali
Connie Schlabach: Braden Brockhage
Crystal Neuhaus Memorial: Erica Brohm
Cyndy Behrer Leadership: Max Crowley
Dan Claussen: Molly Bimm
David J. Ramnath: Sanjiv Iyer
Deborah R. Menke Leadership: Stone Patten
Dlouhy Family: Samuel Eliasen
Dr. Dale Barber True Grit: Chloe Clemons
Dr. James Spelhaug Spartan Legacy: Garrett Agullez
Dr. ViJay Rajendran Family: Siobhan Morley
Drish Family, Engineering: Carter Cline
Drish Family, Bio: Noel Pearson
English Faculty: Grace Halupnick
Eric Dippel : Erin Vincel
Evelyn Lehman iHope: Bianca Tuegel
FCS Faculty: Brandon Young
Hashmat Siddiqui and Manazir Family: Ranai Srivastav
Hopewell Elementary: Maya Johnson
Horan Family Scholarship: Anton Dahm
J. Andrew Green: Margaret Huang
J. Fred and Maxine Green: Sophie Curtis
James D. Morrison: Ava Sorgenfrey
Jana S. Witte Memorial Band: Jackson Schou
Jana S. Witte Memorial Orchestra: Dan Kim
Jana S. Witte Memorial Vocal Music: John Mendelin
Janet Keady Memorial Scholarship: Fiza Virk
Jayne Lee Andreesen Memorial: Prakruti Pancholi
Jeffrey J. Donahue Memorial: Ashish Abraham
Jeffrey J. Donahue Memorial: Morgan McCartney
Jeremy "Red" Scannell Memorial: Andrew Doyle
Joe & Sue Kaesbauer: Kayla Nutt
John P. Bowe Memorial: Haley Humes
Jon Allbee Memorial : Jacob Bradley
Joshua D. Fullmer: Brandon DePover
Kathryn Ludwig Humanitarian: Quinn Budde
Katie Dlouhy: Dhanajay Pal
Kay Kaiser Memorial: Claire Fields
Kyle Dippel: Cecilia Zavala
Larry Johnsen: Dianne Desir
LeClaire Lion's Club: Barsha Pantha
LeClaire Manufacturing Achievement: Caleb Sweat
Lindsay Suhl Memorial: Aadil Manazir
Maggie Tinsman Art: Nicholas Kamp
Maryn and Burt Gearhart Family: Miranda Miller
Masonic Snow Lodge #44: Cole Claussen
Math Department Achievement: Grace Almgren
Merritt Parsons Memorial: Christin Hartman
Missy Dippel: Lily Mitchell
Molly Dippel: Roger Pavey
ORA: Jenna Aller
Ozzie Osterberg "Team Spirit": Peggy Klingler
Pamela Johnson Memorial: Kelsey Murphy
Paul N. Lensmeyer Memorial: Kenzie Klatt
Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company: Austin Rector
Performing and Visual Arts Achievement: Anna Myatt
Phillip A. Czachowski Memorial: Jackson Moats
Pleasant View Elementary: Carly Lundry
PTA Character Counts: Megan McGovern
PVEA: Megan Ripple
Quad-City Telugu Sangham: Darsh Balani
R. Hovey Tinsman Jr.: Amulya Pillutla
Ralph and Marjorie VenHorst: Joe Redecker
Rao Chitneni Memorial: Megan Lopez
Ray and Joyce Bauwens: Emma Meade
Riverdale Heights Elementary: Paul Malachuk
Schillig Family Scholarship: Camila Espinoza Fernandez
Social Studies Department: Rece Vining
Spartan Assembly School Involvement: Aabha Joshi
Spartan Legacy: Kyle Knedler
Spartan Nation Band: Isaac Bradford
Spartan Nation Boys Cross Country: Ian Kaffenberger
Spartan Nation Determination: Sophronia Wolfe
Spartan Nation Extra Mile: Ekta Kulkarni
Spartan Nation Girls Cross Country: Lauren Buechel
Spartan Nation iHope: Branden Stock
Spartan Nation iHope: Jezmel Gomez
Spartan Nation iHope: Katelyn Weeks
Spartan Nation Perseverance: Jackson McLaughlin
Spartan STEM: Kishore Vijaykumar
Spirit of Inclusion: Laylon Baucom
Steven Vanderhorn Memorial: Craig Richard
Ted and Carole Minnick Family: Nicolas Sturdevant
Tinsman Family Education: Hannah Lederman
Tom and Martha Shaff Licea Family: Conrad Gehrhardt
Tom St. Clair Memorial: Dilan Nair
Tyler Dippel: Sierra Christensen
Vincent Family: Nicholas Bruinsma
Wil Hanson "Inspire Kindness": Cooper Frakes
Will Kohn, Education: Jenya Loughney
Will Kohn, Medical: Braxton Farmer
World Language Department: Madeline Murphy
