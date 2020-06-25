Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation awards scholarships
Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation awards scholarships

The Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation has announced the 110 recipients of this year's scholarships. This year the scholarships were awarded during a virtual presentation which can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sC918VzJJKw.

This year's winner's include:

American Legion Buffalo Post 347: Kai Hartman

Ann and Rainsford Brown, Jr. Memorial: Nathan Ahlers

Arconic Science Achievement: Aditya Desai

Ascentra Credit Union: Kathryn Stewart

Bettendorf Hy-Vee: Evin Ersan

Bettendorf Rotary #1: Kadin Kruse

Bettendorf Rotary #2: Madeline Licea

Bill and Ellen Stradt: Brady Meenan

BPV Baseball: Matt Dresselhaus

Brett Greenwood "Total Effort": Max Murphy

Bridgeview Elementary: Blake Sherman

Carl D. Schillig Memorial: John Meyers

Carolyn and Joseph Martin: Katherine Garner

Cathy Wales Memorial: Ellie Scranton

Christine Harvey True Blue: Lucas Law

Chuck Murphy Spartan Spirit: Nate Martell

Cody Elementary: Mitchell Strobbe

Cody Elementary: Adrian Swanson

Coe Noack Memorial: Nicole Akfali

Connie Schlabach: Braden Brockhage

Crystal Neuhaus Memorial: Erica Brohm

Cyndy Behrer Leadership: Max Crowley

Dan Claussen: Molly Bimm

David J. Ramnath: Sanjiv Iyer

Deborah R. Menke Leadership: Stone Patten

Dlouhy Family: Samuel Eliasen

Dr. Dale Barber True Grit: Chloe Clemons

Dr. James Spelhaug Spartan Legacy: Garrett Agullez

Dr. ViJay Rajendran Family: Siobhan Morley

Drish Family, Engineering: Carter Cline

Drish Family, Bio: Noel Pearson

English Faculty: Grace Halupnick

Eric Dippel : Erin Vincel

Evelyn Lehman iHope: Bianca Tuegel

FCS Faculty: Brandon Young

Hashmat Siddiqui and Manazir Family: Ranai Srivastav

Hopewell Elementary: Maya Johnson

Horan Family Scholarship: Anton Dahm

J. Andrew Green: Margaret Huang

J. Fred and Maxine Green: Sophie Curtis

James D. Morrison: Ava Sorgenfrey

Jana S. Witte Memorial Band: Jackson Schou

Jana S. Witte Memorial Orchestra: Dan Kim

Jana S. Witte Memorial Vocal Music: John Mendelin

Janet Keady Memorial Scholarship: Fiza Virk

Jayne Lee Andreesen Memorial: Prakruti Pancholi

Jeffrey J. Donahue Memorial: Ashish Abraham

Jeffrey J. Donahue Memorial: Morgan McCartney

Jeremy "Red" Scannell Memorial: Andrew Doyle

Joe & Sue Kaesbauer: Kayla Nutt

John P. Bowe Memorial: Haley Humes

Jon Allbee Memorial : Jacob Bradley

Joshua D. Fullmer: Brandon DePover

Kathryn Ludwig Humanitarian: Quinn Budde

Katie Dlouhy: Dhanajay Pal

Kay Kaiser Memorial: Claire Fields

Kyle Dippel: Cecilia Zavala

Larry Johnsen: Dianne Desir

LeClaire Lion's Club: Barsha Pantha

LeClaire Manufacturing Achievement: Caleb Sweat

Lindsay Suhl Memorial: Aadil Manazir

Maggie Tinsman Art: Nicholas Kamp

Maryn and Burt Gearhart Family: Miranda Miller

Masonic Snow Lodge #44: Cole Claussen

Math Department Achievement: Grace Almgren

Merritt Parsons Memorial: Christin Hartman

Missy Dippel: Lily Mitchell

Molly Dippel: Roger Pavey

ORA: Jenna Aller

Ozzie Osterberg "Team Spirit": Peggy Klingler

Pamela Johnson Memorial: Kelsey Murphy

Paul N. Lensmeyer Memorial: Kenzie Klatt

Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company: Austin Rector

Performing and Visual Arts Achievement: Anna Myatt

Phillip A. Czachowski Memorial: Jackson Moats

Pleasant View Elementary: Carly Lundry

PTA Character Counts: Megan McGovern

PVEA: Megan Ripple

Quad-City Telugu Sangham: Darsh Balani

R. Hovey Tinsman Jr.: Amulya Pillutla

Ralph and Marjorie VenHorst: Joe Redecker

Rao Chitneni Memorial: Megan Lopez

Ray and Joyce Bauwens: Emma Meade

Riverdale Heights Elementary: Paul Malachuk

Schillig Family Scholarship: Camila Espinoza Fernandez

Social Studies Department: Rece Vining

Spartan Assembly School Involvement: Aabha Joshi

Spartan Legacy: Kyle Knedler

Spartan Nation Band: Isaac Bradford

Spartan Nation Boys Cross Country: Ian Kaffenberger

Spartan Nation Determination: Sophronia Wolfe

Spartan Nation Extra Mile: Ekta Kulkarni

Spartan Nation Girls Cross Country: Lauren Buechel

Spartan Nation iHope: Branden Stock

Spartan Nation iHope: Jezmel Gomez

Spartan Nation iHope: Katelyn Weeks

Spartan Nation Perseverance: Jackson McLaughlin

Spartan STEM: Kishore Vijaykumar

Spirit of Inclusion: Laylon Baucom

Steven Vanderhorn Memorial: Craig Richard

Ted and Carole Minnick Family: Nicolas Sturdevant

Tinsman Family Education: Hannah Lederman

Tom and Martha Shaff Licea Family: Conrad Gehrhardt

Tom St. Clair Memorial: Dilan Nair

Tyler Dippel: Sierra Christensen

Vincent Family: Nicholas Bruinsma

Wil Hanson "Inspire Kindness": Cooper Frakes

Will Kohn, Education: Jenya Loughney

Will Kohn, Medical: Braxton Farmer

World Language Department: Madeline Murphy

+11 
Le Grand Concours placer

Luke Wiley
+11 
Le Grand Concours placer

Emma Cleveland
+11 
Le Grand Concours placer

Sabrina Rinehart
+11 
Le Grand Concours placer

Christopher Fernandez
+11 
Governor’s Scholar Program

Jason Jiang
+11 
Governor’s Scholar Program

Justin Hettlage
+11 
Bettendorf High School School Activities Director

Zach Shay
+11 
National Community Service Awards

Megan Harrison
+11 
National Community Service Awards

Olivia Vincent
+11 
National Community Service Awards

Kaitlyn Anderson
+11 
National Community Service Awards

Ahlivya Hill
+11 
National Community Service Awards

Kristin Boyler
