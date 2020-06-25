Pleasant Valley school district announces retirements

The following Pleasant Valley school district faculty and staff will be retiring this year:
- Sandy Clark, Junior High, Art
- Kathy Cline, Junior High, Language Arts
- Eric Crawford, High School, Social Studies
- Deborah D'Camp, Junior High, Accompanist
- Joel Haack, Riverdale Heights Elementary, Librarian
- Rex Hodson, Cody Elementary, PT Custodian
- Linda Houston, Junior High, Secretary
- Tammy Koppedryer, Riverdale Heights, 4th Grade
- Jack Lorenzen, Riverdale Heights, PT Custodian
- Bill Myatt, High School, English
- Janie Odegard, Bridgeview Elementary, Preschool Aide
- Ruth Roseman, Junior High, Special Education Strat II: LD/BD
- Virginia Schumann, Pleasant Valley Elementary, Special Education Aide
- Randy Teymer, High School, SAM
- Rhonda Tisinger, Bridgeview Elementary, Library/Tech Aide
- Cindi VenHorst, Cody Elementary, 4th Grade
- Deanna Weinschenk, High School, Business
