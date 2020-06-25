Pleasant Valley school district announces retirements
Pleasant Valley school district announces retirements

The following Pleasant Valley school district faculty and staff will be retiring this year:

  • Sandy Clark, Junior High, Art
  • Kathy Cline, Junior High, Language Arts
  • Eric Crawford, High School, Social Studies
  • Deborah D'Camp, Junior High, Accompanist
  • Joel Haack, Riverdale Heights Elementary, Librarian
  • Rex Hodson, Cody Elementary, PT Custodian
  • Linda Houston, Junior High, Secretary
  • Tammy Koppedryer, Riverdale Heights, 4th Grade
  • Jack Lorenzen, Riverdale Heights, PT Custodian
  • Bill Myatt, High School, English
  • Janie Odegard, Bridgeview Elementary, Preschool Aide
  • Ruth Roseman, Junior High, Special Education Strat II: LD/BD
  • Virginia Schumann, Pleasant Valley Elementary, Special Education Aide
  • Randy Teymer, High School, SAM
  • Rhonda Tisinger, Bridgeview Elementary, Library/Tech Aide
  • Cindi VenHorst, Cody Elementary, 4th Grade
  • Deanna Weinschenk, High School, Business
