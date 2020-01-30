Pleasant Valley Schools registering kindergarteners for 2020-2021
BRIEFS

Pleasant Valley Schools registering kindergarteners for 2020-2021

The Pleasant Valley School District has begun to compile a list of students planning to enroll in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.

Online registration information will be sent directly to families on this list prior to Friday, Feb. 14. Families also are invited to attend Kindergarten Round-up on Friday, Feb. 21.

To indicate a student is planning to enroll in kindergarten, fill out and submit the Kindergarten Inquiry Form at pleasval.org

For additional information, contact the appropriate neighborhood elementary school. Contacts are:

Bridgeview Elementary School, LeClaire

Karen Brown

563-332-0215

brownkaren@pleasval.org

Cody Elementary School, LeClaire

Jeni Kipper

563-332-0210    

kipperjeni@pleasval.org  

Hopewell Elementary School, Bettendorf

Michele Even

563-332-0250

evenmichele@pleasval.org

Pleasant View Elementary School, Bettendorf

Cindy Blake

563-332-5575

blakecindy@pleasval.org

Riverdale Heights Elementary School, Bettendorf

Lori Ellerbach

563-332-0525

ellerbachlori@pleasval.org

