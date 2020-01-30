Pleasant Valley Schools registering kindergarteners for 2020-2021

The Pleasant Valley School District has begun to compile a list of students planning to enroll in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.
Online registration information will be sent directly to families on this list prior to Friday, Feb. 14. Families also are invited to attend Kindergarten Round-up on Friday, Feb. 21.
To indicate a student is planning to enroll in kindergarten, fill out and submit the Kindergarten Inquiry Form at pleasval.org.
For additional information, contact the appropriate neighborhood elementary school. Contacts are:
Bridgeview Elementary School, LeClaire
Karen Brown
563-332-0215
Cody Elementary School, LeClaire
Jeni Kipper
563-332-0210
Hopewell Elementary School, Bettendorf
Michele Even
563-332-0250
Pleasant View Elementary School, Bettendorf
Cindy Blake
563-332-5575
Riverdale Heights Elementary School, Bettendorf
Lori Ellerbach
563-332-0525