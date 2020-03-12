Pleasant Valley Young Artists: Celebrating youth artists at the Figge Art Museum

Pleasant Valley students showed off their artwork to family and friends during a recent ceremony at the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport.

It was part of the ongoing Young Artists at the Figge exhibition, that showcases the work of one school district a week -- about 900 artists in all -- over several months.

While the artwork was on display for a week, Pleasant Valley students were honored during a recognition day March 3. Those days offer free admission to student artists, their families, teachers and friends, thanks to museum and donor support.

ON THE COVER: Kinley Sederquist 8, points out her artwork to her family during the Young Artists at the Figge exhibit on Sunday, March 1 at the Davenport museum.

