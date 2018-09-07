A Davenport man accused of attempting to rob a LeClaire convenience store was arrested after his victim was able to identify him to police — because the man is her ex-boyfriend.
Jae Eads, 31, is being charged with first-degree robbery and two misdemeanor charges; domestic assault with a weapon and unlawful possession of prescription drugs, records show.
He is accused of displaying a knife late Thursday at the QC Mart on Eagle Ridge Road and attempting to force the cashier, his ex-girlfriend, to open the cash register.
The employee refused to open the register and activated the panic alarm, causing Eads to flee, police said.
He is accused of physically assaulting the cashier and stealing merchandise, some of which has been recovered.
Eads’ mug shot and arrest information does not appear on the Scott County Sheriff’s Department website. But a sheriff’s office employee said the information was not posted, because the suspect is on a “prisoner hold” by the U.S. Marshal Service.
No details on the federal matter were available Friday.
