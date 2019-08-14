Pooches and their people are invited to the annual Doggie Splash to close out the pool season at Bettendorf's Splash Landing.
The event will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25., at the pool at 2220 23rd St.
Cost is $5 per one dog and one owner (ages 16 years and older) and $2 for spectators, 13 years and older. Admission is cash only.
Admission for children 12 years old and younger is free, but they must remain in the concession stand area.
Doggy Splash rules include:
• All owners must be 16 years of age and may bring only one dog per owner.
• Owners will not be allowed to swim or wade in the pool water unless it is necessary to remove their dog.
• All dogs are welcome, but are allowed to participate in only one weight group.
• All dogs must be registered and current on vaccinations. No proof will be required at the event, but this rule is to keep the dog and owner protected.
• All owners are responsible for any cleanups that may be needed, including grassy areas. “Bad accidents” will cause the event to end early.
• No aggressive behavior toward other dogs or humans.
• All dogs are expected to be on a leash until they are in the pool area.
• No food or drinks allowed on the pool deck.
• As long as they are used safely, dogs may use the diving board and any small toys or balls. Slides, floats and blow-up items will not be allowed.
For more information, call 563-344-4113.
