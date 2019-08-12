Port Byron was victorious 10-1 Saturday during the 33rd annual Tug Fest between LeClaire and Port Byron.
LeClaire Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn said the turnout for the event was great for the three-day festival on both sides of the river.
The competition itself was 12:30-2:30 p.m.
“There were 11 pulls,” Bruhn said. In three-minute contests, teams vied to see how much of the rope, which stretched between the two cities, they could pull out of the Mississippi River.
Port Byron now has earned The Alabaster Eagle traveling trophy.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
The current was stronger on the Iowa side than on the Illinois said, Chad Christy, of LeClaire, head tugmaster. “With the river being still kind of high, there was a lot of tension on the rope,” he said.
“We all love the event,” he said. “It’s really not Iowa versus Illinois. It’s Iowa versus the river and Illinois versus the river.”
081519-bet-tugfest-01.jpg
Tuggers use all of their strength to pull against Illinois during Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-02.jpg
Bob Davis of Wisconsin with the Game Stop Team, tugs on a rope at Tugfest on Saturday in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-03.jpg
Ivory Stacy, of Moline, sunglasses reflect his forearms during Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-04.jpg
Ray Wipperfurth of Wisconsin tugs with his teammates at Tugfest, Saturday in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-05.jpg
Thomas West of LeClaire cheers after a good match against Illinois at Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-06.jpg
Tuggers dig their heels into the dirt to plat them selves while pull against Illinois during Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-07.jpg
The crowd at Tugfest cheers for the tuggers, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-08.jpg
A women wears decorative Iowa socks during Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-09.jpg
Tugfest participants use all their strength to pull tug on the rope against an Illinois team on Saturday in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-10.jpg
A crowd find their spots to watch the 2019 Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-11.jpg
Chris Engelbrecht, of Eldridge, sunglasses reflect his forearms during Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-12.jpg
Alycia Kuberski, of LeClaire, gives last minute advice before one of the tugs during Tugfest, Saturday in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-13.jpg
A man wears decorative Iowa socks during Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-14.jpg
Hands gripping tight on a rope during Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-15.jpg
Kiera Thoene, 7, of Bettendorf leads in the Kid's Tug at the 2019 Tugfest, Saturday in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-16.jpg
Scenes from the Kid's Tug at the 2019 Tugfest, Saturday in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-17.jpg
Rylee Eckstein, 7, of LeClaire pulls with his team during the Kid's Tug at the 2019 Tugfest on Saturday in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-18.jpg
Alexia Thoene, 8, of LeClaire, leads in the Kid's Tug at the 2019 Tugfest on Saturday in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-19.jpg
Telly Nilson-Elliott, 5, of LeClaire pulls with her team during the Kid's Tug at the 2019 Tugfest.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-20.jpg
A tugger holds tight during the Kid's Tug at the 2019 Tugfest, Saturday in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-21.jpg
A women wears decorative Iowa socks during Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-22.jpg
Those attending Tugfest ride the Ferris Wheel, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-23.jpg
Kids strain to hold rope at the 2019 Tugfest on Saturday in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-24.jpg
Kimberlee Schumacher, 17, of Davenport and her best friend Hailey Jacobsen, 15, of Davenport ride the Viper during the fair at Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-25.jpg
A spectator blocks the sun from their eyes while watching Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-26.jpg
Thomas West of LeClaire cheers after a good match against Illinois at Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-27.jpg
Those attending Tugfest ride the Ferris Wheel, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-28.jpg
Cash Irvind, 4, of Clinton plays at one of the attractions at the fair at Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-29.jpg
Rachael Young helps her son Jameson Bozeman,5, of Milan with a shooting game during Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-30.jpg
Rachael Young helps her son Jameson Bozeman,5, of Milan with a shooting game during Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-31.jpg
Harper Greuel, 3, of LeCalaire plays with a fun on a ride during Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-32.jpg
Harper Greuel, 3, of LeCalaire tries to hand over her tickets before the beginning of a ride during Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-33.jpg
Moments from Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-34.jpg
Moments from Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-35.jpg
Moments from Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-36.jpg
Moments from Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-37.jpg
Moments from Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-38.jpg
A man partipates in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-39.jpg
A teams pulls and tries to get a win during Tug Fest in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-40.jpg
Moments from Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-41.jpg
Moments from Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-42.jpg
Moments from Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-43.jpg
Moments from Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-44.jpg
A teams pulls during a Tug fest contest in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-45.jpg
Moments from Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
081519-bet-tugfest-47.jpg
Moments from Tugfest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in LeClaire.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
On the cover: Alexia Thoene, 8, of LeClaire, leads in the Kid's Tug at the 2019 Tugfest on Saturday in LeClaire.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.